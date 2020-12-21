The NFL family lost a legend on Monday with the passing of Hall of Fame outside linebacker and defensive end Kevin Greene.

Greene, who made five Pro Bowls and earned three All-Pro designations during a 15-year career, was 58. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed his passing this afternoon.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene,” Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement. “I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man.”

Greene was a fifth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams out of Auburn in 1985. When he retired following the 1999 season, he had amassed 160 career sacks, which stands as the third-highest total in league history.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Kevin Greene, Hall of Fame pass rusher, dies at 58https://t.co/litnR2arBz pic.twitter.com/UhxGfHMm93 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 21, 2020

Kevin Greene spent the first eight seasons of his illustrious career with the Rams, before moving on to the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1993-95. After leaving Pittsburgh, he made one-year stops at Carolina and San Francisco before returning to the Panthers in 1998 for two more seasons.

Greene led the league in sacks twice and was the NFC and NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1996. After retiring, he spent five seasons as a coach with the Green Bay Packers (2009-13) and two with the New York Jets in 2017-18.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Greene family during this difficult time.