Just last week, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger accepted a significant pay cut heading into the 2021 season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback agreed to a $5 million pay cut to $14 million for the upcoming season. That $14 million will be spread over the 2021 and 2022 seasons, opening up more cap room for the team.

It was a necessary step if the Steelers were to welcome back their star quarterback, according to general manager Kevin Colbert. But what would have happened if Big Ben didn’t agree to a pay cut?

Well, according to the latest report from CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora, one team expressed interest in Big Ben if he were to hit the open market.

That team? The Chicago Bears.

Here’s more from the report:

Chicago needs a major upgrade, and the options are limited. League sources said the Bears were in fact pretty serious about Carson Wentz, and had internal discussions about Big Ben as well and were primed to be perhaps the only landing spot for him had he not agreed to take a significant pay cut to stay in Pittsburgh.

Chicago is in desperation mode when it comes to finding the next franchise quarterback. General manager Ryan Pace already traded up for Mitchell Trubisky – a move that ended in disaster.

If he misses on another quarterback this season, he and head coach Matt Nagy likely won’t return for another year.