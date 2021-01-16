When Ben Roethlisberger sat alone on the bench following the Steelers’ playoff loss to the Browns, it appeared to be the realization of the end of his NFL career. A new report says otherwise.

Roethlisberger’s decline throughout the 2020 season was evident. Look no further than the Steelers’ 1-5 finish to the 2020-21 season. Big Ben just isn’t the same quarterback he once was.

He threw four demoralizing interceptions in Pittsburgh’s playoff loss to Cleveland last week, which overshadowed an otherwise impressive stat-line (47 of 68(!) for 501 yards and four touchdowns).

Despite lingering questions about his future and current abilities, NFL insider Mike Garafolo is hearing there’s optimism Roethlisberger will return for another season. Big Ben doesn’t want to go out with a sour taste after the Browns steamrolled the Steelers last weekend.

From @gmfb Weekend on optimism Ben Roethlisberger will be back with the #Steelers in 2021. pic.twitter.com/oJY9XaA8Th — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 16, 2021

This would be quite a shock within the NFL world. And it’d probably frustrate plenty of Steelers fans.

Most Pittsburgh fans would like to see the team move on from Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers are talented enough to have made a Super Bowl run this season, but Roethlisberger’s costly turnovers in the wild card round proved to be the difference.

It’s going to be a difficult path for the Steelers to improve the quarterback position in the 2021 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh will select 24th overall, meaning the top-tier quarterbacks will mostly be gone. Second-tier prospects, like Alabama’s Mac Jones and Florida’s Kyle Trask, should still be available by the 24th pick, though. The Steelers may also look to acquire a proven quarterback via the trade market.

Even if Roethlisberger does return and start for the Steelers in 2021, they have to address their future at the quarterback position this off-season before it’s too late.