NFL Insider Names 3 QB Options For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback mystery to solve ahead of the 2021 season. In reality, the organization may have to wait until 2022 to discover a long-term solution.

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks thinks the Steelers have three realistic options at quarterback for the 2021 season. The first is obvious: give Ben Roethlisberger another year under center. That would require a contract restructure, which Big Ben may be willing to accept to play at least one more season.

Roethlisberger wasn’t perfect in any sense last year, but he has the full support of the Pittsburgh coaching staff and offense. Finding a way to bring the veteran quarterback back for this next season might be the team’s only chance of returning to the playoffs.

If Big Ben doesn’t return, Brooks has two other options in mind. The Steelers could either give Mason Rudolph or newly-signed Dwayne Haskins a shot or find a “bridge” quarterback, like Ryan Fitzpatrick or Teddy Bridgewater, before drafting a top-tier quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In summary, here’s a condensed look at Brooks’ three quarterback options for the Steelers in 2021, via NFL.com:

Run it back Move forward with Mason Rudolph (or Dwayne Haskins) Find a bridge quarterback and draft a new franchise signal-caller in 2022

In case you missed it, we offered five quarterback options for the Steelers in 2021 just several days ago. Some of those options include the same Bucky Brooks included.

The Steelers’ future at quarterback is foggy at the moment. And it may remain that way for another year, unless Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins become a breakout player.

The decisions Pittsburgh’s front office make this off-season could drastically change the organization’s trajectory in coming years.