On Friday morning, the Houston Texans made the surprising decision to release star pass rusher J.J. Watt.

The longtime Texans star said he approached the team brass asking to be released from the final year of his contract. Houston obliged, rather than opting to trade him for a future draft pick.

Fans from across the country immediately started pleading with their respective teams to sign Watt. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers emerged as two early favorites among sports books.

However, there are many teams around the league that could use a player like J.J. Watt. On Friday night, ESPN’s Ed Werder reported that a dozen teams have already shown interest in Watt.

He listed the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.

From NFL sources NFL sources: Approximately a dozen teams have shown interest in JJ Watt since he became an immediate unrestricted free agent. Included among those teams are the #Steelers, #Browns, #Bills and #Titans. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) February 13, 2021

Earlier Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Marcus Spears highlighted the Kansas City Chiefs as an “intriguing” fit for Watt.

“The most intriguing fit for me is Kansas City,” Spears said on NFL Live. “No. 1 because I watched the Super Bowl and they do need pass rush help. You have Chris Jones on that defensive line along with Frank Clark who can rush the passer.”

Multiple reports have suggested that Watt wants one thing: to play for a competitive team. Most teams – even those that made a run to the playoffs – would be better with Watt on the roster.

Where will he play next?