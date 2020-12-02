NFL Makes Official Decision On Steelers-Ravens Game

Just a few hours before the Baltimore Ravens face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL made an official decision on the game.

According to a statement from NFL PR head Brian McCarthy, the game will go on as scheduled. Despite a series of positive COVID-19 tests for each team leading up to the game, the two teams will finally meet on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ravens and Steelers were initially slated to play against each other on Thanksgiving. However, an outbreak within the Baltimore organization forced the league to reschedule the game.

The NFL rescheduled the game for Sunday afternoon before more COVID-19 positives pushed the game until later in the week. As it stands now, the Ravens and Steelers will face off in just under three hours.

Here’s the official word from Brian McCarthy.

Game on #BALvsPit. Let’s do this. — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) December 2, 2020

Both teams will have key starters out due to the virus. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram won’t be playing for the Ravens this afternoon.

The Steelers, meanwhile, will be without Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey and running back James Conner. Both were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list – Pouncey just three hours before kickoff.

Despite both teams suffering through positive tests, the NFL made it clear the game will be played.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore are scheduled for a 3:40 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will be broadcast on NBC.