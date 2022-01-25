NFL Owner Admits He’s Open To Overtime Rules Change

The ending to this past Sunday’s game between the Bills and Chiefs has sparked an interesting conversation about the NFL’s overtime rules.

Since the Chiefs scored a touchdown on the opening drive of overtime on Sunday, the Bills didn’t have a chance to match them. Some fans find that unfair because the game was arguably decided by a coin toss.

While there’s no indication that changes will be made to the NFL’s overtime rules this offseason, Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II made it clear that he’s open to some changes.

“I am not opposed to considering a change to the overtime rule to allow both teams one possession prior to it being sudden death,” Rooney told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I would only want to consider that change for the playoffs.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also admit the NFL should explore a change.

“I had a chance to talk with Sean [McDermott] afterward,” Reid said, via the Baltimore Sun, “And that I’m sure is something they’re going to look at again too. And I wouldn’t be opposed to it — it’s a hard thing.”

Of course, an argument can be made that Buffalo should’ve just stopped Kansas City if it wanted to win the game. On the other hand, it’s unfortunate that Josh Allen never had the chance to match Patrick Mahomes score for score in overtime.

Do you think the NFL should change its overtime format for the playoffs?