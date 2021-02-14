An NFL QB Was Accidentally Mentioned During Trump’s Impeachment Trial

An NFL quarterback was accidentally mentioned during former President Trump’s impeachment trial this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has yet to make a decision on his football future. Some believe that Big Ben could be heading toward retirement, although most expect him to be back in 2021.

For a moment on Twitter this week, it seemed like Big Ben could be heading toward a career in politics.

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Bruce Castor accidentally mentioned the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback during the impeachment trial this week.

"Georgia Secretary of State Ben Roethlisberger" pic.twitter.com/8CqLqvkB9a — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) February 12, 2021

Former President Trump’s lawyer clearly mixed up the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback with the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.

According to reports, the former United States president attempted to pressure the Georgia politician to “find” enough votes to overturn the election results. Georgia was among the most-contested states in the 2020 presidential election.

Roethlisberger, though, had nothing to do with that. He’s coming off a successful 2020 season, although it ended in disappointing fashion. The Steelers were crushed by the Browns in the Wild Card Round of the AFC Playoffs.

The Steelers are expected to bring Big Ben back for at least one more season, though he’ll probably have to re-structure his contract to do so.