NFL QB Joshua Dobbs Claimed Off Waivers On Sunday

Joshua Dobbs’ tenure in Jacksonville didn’t last a full year after being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was waived by the Jaguars during final cuts.

But Dobbs didn’t have to wait long to find a new team. Better still, it’s a team that he has some familiarity with.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed Dobbs off waivers this weekend. They bring back the player they traded for a fifth-round pick to Jacksonville last year.

The Steelers wound up using that pick in the Joshua Dobbs deal as part of the trade package they gave the Miami Dolphins for star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. And now they’ve got Dobbs back. Not a bad deal on Pittsburgh’s part.

The Steelers claimed QB Joshua Dobbs back off of waivers from the Jaguars. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 6, 2020

Dobbs was a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft following a historic career with the Tennessee Volunteers. He spent his rookie season as the third-string quarterback, and saw NFL action for the first time in 2018.

But Dobbs lost the backup job to Mason Rudolph in 2019, and with the Jaguars ailing at QB following an injury to starter Nick Foles, Jacksonville made the trade for him.

Ultimately, Dobbs wasn’t needed in Jacksonville. Gardner Minshew filled in as a rookie and played well enough to keep the job until Foles was recovered.

While Jacksonville traded Foles after the 2019 season, that didn’t improve Dobbs’ chances. He couldn’t beat rookie Jake Luton for the backup job and was released.

Will Joshua Dobbs see the field at all in 2020?