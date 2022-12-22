NFL Quarterback Making Helmet Change Following Concussion

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: A general view of the field before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be sporting some different headgear when he takes the field this weekend.

Pickett, who missed last week's game because of a concussion, his second of the season. As a result, he's switching to a new helmet with more padding and a visor, at the suggestion of the team's equipment staff.

"The face-mask gap is too wide," Pickett said Thursday, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "I don't know who designed this one, but it's just a little too wide where a fist can literally go through it. I don't wanna get punched in the face on Saturday, so I was like, 'You know what, I'll probably wear a visor, and we'll be good to go.'"

Pickett suffered his second concussion of the season when his head hit the turf during the Steelers' loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14.

After initially being cleared to return to the game, Pickett did go back in for three more plays before taking himself out after noticing vision changes.

"I thought I was good to go, felt good," Pickett said Thursday. "And I got back out there and started running, and they started coming into play more. I'm moving and things are going fast. That's when symptoms started to come up, and I had to go inside."

The Steelers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders this Saturday night.