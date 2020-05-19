NFL Quarterback ‘Scolded’ By Governor For Getting A Haircut

Earlier this week, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger posted a video announcing his official return to throwing the football.

It’s the first time he’s been able to throw passes to his receivers since suffering a severe elbow injury in Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season. The Steelers quarterback pledged to grow out his beard until he was ready to return.

Back at full strength, Roethlisberger kept good on his word. After throwing passes to JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner and Ryan Switzer, Roethlisberger got a haircut and a shave.

The Steelers official Twitter account posted a video of the team’s QB getting a professional haircut and beard trim. Pennsylvania governor, Tom Wolf, wasn’t very happy with Big Ben.

Here’s what he had to say, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

“My concern is just a general concern. Anybody who puts himself or herself into harm’s way is something that I think we ought to try to avoid. And when you go to something like a barbershop and you’re not protected, I don’t care who you are, the chances of that virus actually reeking havoc on your life increases. I don’t personally think any Pennsylvanian ought to take that chance and I certainly don’t want to take that chance myself.”

It’s unclear if this is just a public scolding or if Wolf plans further punishment for the barbershop.

As for Roethlisberger, fans are just glad he’s back at full strength after missing the majority of the 2019 season.