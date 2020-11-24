NFL Releases Statement On Thursday’s Ravens-Steelers Game

One of the NFL games scheduled for Thanksgiving is in jeopardy due to COVID-19. On Monday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Late last night, we were informed that multiple members of the Baltimore Ravens organization tested positive for COVID-19, and those individuals immediately began to self-quarantine,” the Ravens said. “We have started the process of contact tracing and during this time, the Under Armour Performance Center will be closed, with all team activities conducted virtually. We will continue to work closely with and follow guidance from the NFL, team doctors and our medical trainers.”

Unfortunately the Ravens received yet another positive test on Tuesday, which now has fans wondering if the game is still on for Thursday night.

Multiple cases of COVID-19 in a two-day span isn’t ideal by any stretch of the imagination, but the NFL just announced that it will not move the Ravens-Steelers game – at least not yet.

“We will continue to monitor developments in consultation with our medical experts. Our foremost concern is the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel,” the NFL said in a statement. “There’s no change to the status of the game.”

The NFL hasn’t postponed a game since implementing new protocols after Week 5.

Pittsburgh defeated Baltimore in the first meeting this season, as Mike Tomlin’s defense forced four turnovers against Lamar Jackson.

As of now, kickoff for the Ravens-Steelers game is on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET from Heinz Field.