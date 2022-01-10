NFL World Reacts To What Steelers Fans Did On Monday

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson’s game-winning field in overtime Sunday night clinched a playoff berth for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Steelers fans are rewarding Carlson for his heroics.

Pittsburgh devotees have begun donating to charities that Carlson endorses. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen something like this happen in the NFL.

For example, when Andy Dalton threw a touchdown pass to beat the Baltimore Ravens in the 2017 season finale, Bills fans eagerly donated money to Dalton’s charity since the Ravens’ loss moved Buffalo into the playoffs.

Carlson thanked Steelers fans on Twitter for their generosity. The back-and-forth between black and gold supporters and the Las Vegas kicker has been heartwarming to watch.

wholesome But i don’t even wanna know what this tweet would be if he missed it https://t.co/mDMdkbNfT3 — alex (@highlghtheaven) January 10, 2022

if I’m gonna be a yinzer I’m gonna do it right https://t.co/CknmvxqJ2a pic.twitter.com/2ZTgCwP3HY — counterfax🛩 (@counterfax) January 10, 2022

These are always some of the coolest unexpected positives in a season. People helping people, ya love to see it. https://t.co/olqIvlFoT7 — Eddie Paskal (@EddiePaskal) January 10, 2022

These are always the best stories and some excellent causes in the follow-up tweet https://t.co/6sE9fdW1Ii — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 10, 2022

God I love our fan base 🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/wBJD1LY0Si — Alexis Klumb (@alexisklumb) January 10, 2022

We should all donate $35.32 https://t.co/N5wtgF3T2U — john walker iv (@realjohnwalker) January 10, 2022

I love sports. Buffalo did the same thing for Andy Dalton years ago https://t.co/0Uec54q4oA — Andrew Metri (@andrew_metri81) January 10, 2022

In case you’re wondering why $35.32 would be the donation amount, it’s because Carlson’s field goal wrapped up a 35-32 win for the Raiders over the Chargers last night. If he had missed and the game ended in a tie, Las Vegas and Los Angeles both would have gotten in, but the Steelers would have been left staying home for the playoffs.

Steelers fans are also donating to charities related to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who helped Pittsburgh out by upsetting the Indianapolis Colts yesterday afternoon.