NFL World Reacts To What Steelers Fans Did On Monday

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson lines up to kick a field goal.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: Kicker Daniel Carlson #2 of the Las Vegas Raiders gets ready to kick a 47-yard field goal in overtime to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 35-32 at Allegiant Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson’s game-winning field in overtime Sunday night clinched a playoff berth for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Steelers fans are rewarding Carlson for his heroics.

Pittsburgh devotees have begun donating to charities that Carlson endorses. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen something like this happen in the NFL.

For example, when Andy Dalton threw a touchdown pass to beat the Baltimore Ravens in the 2017 season finale, Bills fans eagerly donated money to Dalton’s charity since the Ravens’ loss moved Buffalo into the playoffs.

Carlson thanked Steelers fans on Twitter for their generosity. The back-and-forth between black and gold supporters and the Las Vegas kicker has been heartwarming to watch.

In case you’re wondering why $35.32 would be the donation amount, it’s because Carlson’s field goal wrapped up a 35-32 win for the Raiders over the Chargers last night. If he had missed and the game ended in a tie, Las Vegas and Los Angeles both would have gotten in, but the Steelers would have been left staying home for the playoffs.

Steelers fans are also donating to charities related to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who helped Pittsburgh out by upsetting the Indianapolis Colts yesterday afternoon.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.