Le’Veon Bell Makes His Opinion On Ben Roethlisberger Very Clear

Le’Veon Bell may have left the Pittsburgh Steelers after a contract dispute, but the three-time Pro Bowler made it clear today how much respect he has for Ben Roethlisberger.

Last night was Roethlisberger’s final home game in Pittsburgh, and he went out a winner over the Cleveland Browns. Steelers fans paid tribute to the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback all evening.

This afternoon, Bell did the same on Twitter, posting a picture of the two former teammates on the field for the black and gold and adding in his appreciation for the captain.

I can honestly say, I wouldn’t have made it this far without you 7 … I appreciate everything, & will miss watching your greatness…one of the very few who’s done it all with ONE TEAM what 👏🏾 a 👏🏾career👏🏾 I’m proud to say that I ever had a chance to play with you 🙏🏾💯 HOF’er

I can honestly say, I wouldn’t have made it this far without you 7 … I appreciate everything, & will miss watching your greatness…one of the very few who’s done it all with ONE TEAM … what 👏🏾 a 👏🏾career👏🏾 I’m proud to say that I ever had a chance to play with you 🙏🏾💯 HOF’er pic.twitter.com/4b4Q8ScJol — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) January 4, 2022

Bell and Roethlisberger shared the field for five seasons (2013-17) in Pittsburgh, helping the Steelers reach the playoffs four times. Along with Antonio Brown, they led the team to the AFC Championship Game in January 2017.

In 2018, Bell sat out the entire season while battling the team over his contract. The following year, Big Ben played in only two games due to injuries, and he has not looked like himself in the two seasons after that.

But when these two were together, they made a lot of memories for one of the league’s historic franchises.