On Wednesday morning, football fans were reintroduced to one of the wildest sports stories they’ve ever heard.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw underwent elbow surgery before the 1983 season kicked off. Bradshaw, a Louisiana legend, didn’t want local fans to notice he was getting the surgery done.

To keep his identity a secret, the four-time Super Bowl champion gave the hospital a fake name. So, what name did he choose? Well, according to the piece, Bradshaw when with Thomas Brady.

That’s right, legendary Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw used “Tom Brady” as his alias for when he was in the hospital.

Of course, fans couldn’t believe the coincidence. Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

Terry Bradshaw made up a name to hide his identity for a surgery in 1983. The name he made up was the same as a 5-year-old boy who would go in to surpass his Super Bowl records 🤯🤯 https://t.co/WUj6Zw8Y09 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 3, 2021

After the story made the rounds on social media, Bradshaw spoke with Ed Bouchette of the Athletic about being linked to Brady – in more than just the story.

While Brady has three more Super Bowl rings at this point, Bradshaw thinks his Super Bowl losses take away from the wins.

“Oh my goodness. Let me tell you this, and you’re only going to get this from the original TB, all right? I went 4-0 in the Super Bowl,” Bradshaw said. “All right, first one. The second one to do it was the greatest of all time, Joe Montana. All right? He tied my record, never broke it.

“Then comes Tom Brady. I’m 4-0, Joe’s 4-0. Brady wins his seventh. Win eight, win nine, who cares? Now you take seven victories but you subtract his three losses and you come up with four. Four, four, four. That’s all I got to say and I got to go.”

Sarcasm from Bradshaw aside, it’s an incredible story.