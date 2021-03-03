The Spun

NFL Word Reacts To The Crazy Terry Bradshaw Story

A closeup of Terry Bradshaw.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Commenter Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, football fans were reintroduced to one of the wildest sports stories they’ve ever heard.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw underwent elbow surgery before the 1983 season kicked off. Bradshaw, a Louisiana legend, didn’t want local fans to notice he was getting the surgery done.

To keep his identity a secret, the four-time Super Bowl champion gave the hospital a fake name. So, what name did he choose? Well, according to the piece, Bradshaw when with Thomas Brady.

That’s right, legendary Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw used “Tom Brady” as his alias for when he was in the hospital.

Of course, fans couldn’t believe the coincidence. Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

After the story made the rounds on social media, Bradshaw spoke with Ed Bouchette of the Athletic about being linked to Brady – in more than just the story.

While Brady has three more Super Bowl rings at this point, Bradshaw thinks his Super Bowl losses take away from the wins.

“Oh my goodness. Let me tell you this, and you’re only going to get this from the original TB, all right? I went 4-0 in the Super Bowl,” Bradshaw said. “All right, first one. The second one to do it was the greatest of all time, Joe Montana. All right? He tied my record, never broke it.

“Then comes Tom Brady. I’m 4-0, Joe’s 4-0. Brady wins his seventh. Win eight, win nine, who cares? Now you take seven victories but you subtract his three losses and you come up with four. Four, four, four. That’s all I got to say and I got to go.”

Sarcasm from Bradshaw aside, it’s an incredible story.


