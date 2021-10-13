NFL World Reacts To Latest Aaron Rodgers Speculation

The media cycle this past offseason was dominated by talk of Aaron Rodgers and his riff with the Green Bay Packers. The 2020 MVP and the organization were able to iron out a temporary solution, but speculation about Rodgers’ future has carried over into the 2021 campaign.

That talk only ramped up after NFL insider Jay Glazer made some comments on the possibility of the Packers quarterback landing in one specific location next season.

The FOX Sports reporter was asked directly earlier this week if Rodgers going to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 could be a possibility. He answered candidly, saying that a move could benefit both sides and would “make sense.”

“Obviously, everyone saw the ‘gaga eyes’ last week during Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin’s [interaction], and here’s what I can tell you: When Ben Roethlisberger, it’s time for him to move on — and Mike Tomlin told me this — he doesn’t want to start over with a rookie,” Glazer said on his #AskGlazer segment. “The Steelers are going to want to go with somebody who’s a veteran. So of course, you’ve got a guy like Aaron Rodgers, and Aaron Rodgers, it’s really up to him whether or not he decides he wants to be traded out of Green Bay. There’ll still be other teams interested in Rodgers.

“The Denver Broncos, I know they called about him. Also, the 49ers had called about him before they drafted Trey Lance. But yeah, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to need a veteran quarterback, obviously that makes sense.”

-Glazer says that Aaron Rodgers to the Steelers makes sense.

-Glazer says Aaron Rodgers will make the decision on his future.

-Glazer says that Tomlin prefers a veteran QB.

-Aaron Rodgers goes on Pat McAfee Show and makes another Pittsburgh reference. Connect the dots. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 12, 2021

Glazer’s assessment of the situation caused quite a stir around the NFL world. Many fans saw the non-verbal interaction between Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Rodgers during their meeting just over a week ago, and the Packers quarterback couldn’t help but speak highly of Pittsburgh and the Steelers organization in the days leading up to their game.

Steelers fans cautiously received Glazer’s latest analysis with optimism, while other football fans were just eager to hear the latest rumors involving Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers is teasing Pittsburgh so much that Pittsburgh fans are actually going to be angry with him when he doesn’t play for the Steelers. https://t.co/2tyuBCAkkv — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) October 12, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is trolling Steelers fans. That's it. He's playing with you but not the way you're hoping. — Melanie Friedlander (@Girlsurgeon) October 12, 2021

Aaron Rodgers to the Steelers chatter is fun and I will continue to spread it far and wide. — gil_beast (@gil_by) October 13, 2021

For everyone saying the Steelers best option at QB in 2022 is the draft, not pursuing Aaron Rodgers: Are you nuts? Matt Corral isn’t leading the Steelers to the Super Bowl in 2022. If you can get Aaron Rodgers, ya get Aaron Rodgers. No ands, ifs or butts about it. — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) October 13, 2021

As of right now, it’s hard to believe that Rodgers is thinking about his future in the NFL. The Packers are 4-1 and appear to be legitimate NFC contenders, so long as their quarterback stay healthy.

Once the 2021 season comes to an end, we’ll see if Rodgers seriously considers the Steelers an option for his next move.