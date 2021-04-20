NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin Contract News

The Spun

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially extended head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday, announcing a new contract that will run through the 2024 season.

In 14 seasons under Tomlin, the Steelers have never posted a losing record. Pittsburgh went 12-4 last season, though the team did collapse down the stretch with a 1-4 finish and Wild Card playoff loss.

Tomlin has endured his share of criticism since Pittsburgh is just 3-6 in the postseason since last reaching the Super Bowl a decade ago. Still, it is tough to cut bait with a coach who not only has a Super Bowl title to his credit, but also continues to generate consistent regular season success.

The overall reaction to Tomlin’s new contract has been a positive one, at least from those around the NFL.

Presumably, the 2021 season will be the last time Tomlin will have Ben Roethlisberger as his starting quarterback. How the Steelers go about replacing the future Hall of Fame will go a long way in determining whether or not Tomlin will be successful beyond this fall.

As long as he keeps churning out winning seasons, it wouldn’t surprise us to see Tomlin eventually get extended past the 2024 campaign.


