NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin Contract News

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially extended head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday, announcing a new contract that will run through the 2024 season.

In 14 seasons under Tomlin, the Steelers have never posted a losing record. Pittsburgh went 12-4 last season, though the team did collapse down the stretch with a 1-4 finish and Wild Card playoff loss.

Tomlin has endured his share of criticism since Pittsburgh is just 3-6 in the postseason since last reaching the Super Bowl a decade ago. Still, it is tough to cut bait with a coach who not only has a Super Bowl title to his credit, but also continues to generate consistent regular season success.

The overall reaction to Tomlin’s new contract has been a positive one, at least from those around the NFL.

Assuming Mike Tomlin coaches out the entirety of his new extension through 2024 (and that’s a very good bet), the Steelers will have a 55-year stretch with just three head coaches. Unparalleled organizational stability. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 20, 2021

Mike Tomlin has been the #Steelers coach for the last 14 years and has not once had a losing season. https://t.co/EdnyD74P92 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 20, 2021

Steelers president Art Rooney II on extending Mike Tomlin thru '24: "We are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we work to win another championship"https://t.co/ohBLopkBGc pic.twitter.com/GJCeK4gjIp — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 20, 2021

With Mike Tomlin getting a three-year extension and GM Kevin Colbert getting his one-year extension earlier this year — not to mention another year for the QB — Steelers keep the power structure in Pittsburgh intact. One of the league’s most consistent teams. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 20, 2021

Mike Tomlin's contract extension shows exactly why the idea of trying to emulate the Steelers' approach simply isn't feasible. No franchise can replicate decades of organizational alignment and continuity. — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) April 20, 2021

The Steelers are signing Mike Tomlin to a three-year extension, per NFL Network. One of the best in the business. — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) April 20, 2021

For me, Mike Tomlin’s most masterful coaching job was 2019, when he nearly made the playoffs w a QB out of a Disney movie. Begs the ? #Steelers fans: Would you rather your team is competitive & IN IT every yr (as Tomlin has been) or would you rather suffer some down yrs for a 🏆? — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) April 20, 2021

Presumably, the 2021 season will be the last time Tomlin will have Ben Roethlisberger as his starting quarterback. How the Steelers go about replacing the future Hall of Fame will go a long way in determining whether or not Tomlin will be successful beyond this fall.

As long as he keeps churning out winning seasons, it wouldn’t surprise us to see Tomlin eventually get extended past the 2024 campaign.