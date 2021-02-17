NFL World Reacts To Speculation With Ben Roethlisberger

Will Ben Roethlisberger be the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ quarterback in 2021?

At the moment, that is questionable at best. Pittsburgh’s front office was asked about the situation with Big Ben on Wednesday. Their answer was not very convincing.

“With Ben’s current cap number, some adjustments will have to be made,” Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said. “Hopefully there’s a way we can figure out what’s best for the organization. Hopefully he can see that and feel the same way. There’s a lot of work to be done.”

Roethlisberger, 38, is set to make $40 million in 2021. He will count for more than 20 percent of the team’s salary cap and that’s probably too high of a number. The Steelers will need to restructure his contract in order to bring him back and feel good about it.

But will that happen?

Many in the NFL world are starting to believe that the Steelers are starting to get fans used to the idea that Big Ben will not return in 2021.

In the event that Ben Roethlisberger is not with the Steelers in 2021, he'll still count for $22.25M against their cap. On his current deal, he's set to count $41.25M. As both sides have acknowledged, a return would need a restructured deal that brings that number down. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 17, 2021

Roethlisberger essentially has two options for the 2021 season, per Steelers insiders: Restructure or retire.

Of course, it’s possible that Big Ben could find his way to another NFL franchise, but that seems pretty inconceivable. He will either play for the Steelers in 2021 or decide to retire.

Ben Roethlisberger’s options come down to two Rs — restructure or retire. pic.twitter.com/CZVOtMZIzV — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 17, 2021

If Big Ben doesn’t return for another season, who will the Steelers have at quarterback in 2021?

