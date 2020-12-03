NFL World Reacts To Steelers’ Crushing Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to get past the Baltimore Ravens in a weird Wednesday afternoon game, but it came at a major cost.

Pittsburgh reportedly expects to have lost standout linebacker Bud Dupree for the season.

Dupree, 27, is believed to have suffered a torn ACL injury.

“Tests coming to confirm but the team expects him to be lost for the reason. Crushing for the team and Dupree, who is playing on the franchise tag and is slated to be a free agent,” NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reports.

Initial tests on #Steelers LB Bud Dupree indicate a torn ACL, sources tell me and @AKinkhabwala. Tests coming to confirm but the team expects him to be lost for the reason. Crushing for the team and Dupree, who is playing on the franchise tag and is slated to be a free agent. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 3, 2020

Steelers fans and the rest of the NFL world are crushed by this news. Dupree had been playing at a really high level and was a major part of a top-tier defense in Pittsburgh.

“Initial tests show LB Bud Dupree has a torn ACL and is done for the year. Devastating blow to the defense and for Bud himself. He deserves so much better,” Steeler Nation tweeted.

Initial tests show LB Bud Dupree has a torn ACL and is done for the year. Devastating blow to the defense and for Bud himself. He deserves so much better. — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) December 3, 2020

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sent Dupree a message on social media, as well.

“Prayers up,” he tweeted. “Wishes for a speedy & full recovery!”

Prayers up @Bud_Dupree 🙏 🙏. Wishes for a speedy & full recovery! — Ben. — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) December 3, 2020

The Steelers moved to 11-0 with the win on Wednesday, but losing Dupree is a major blow. Hopefully the injury isn’t as serious as believed.