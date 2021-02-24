NFL World Reacts To Steelers’ Decision On Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving forward with Ben Roethlisberger in 2021. All that is left is to work out the contractual details.

“Ben Roethlisberger and I met yesterday morning and we had a productive meeting,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement this morning. “We were able to discuss a lot of things that relate to where we are and where we want to go. Ben assured me that he is committed to coming back to help us win, and I told Ben that we would like to have him back to help us win a championship.”

This is the outcome that most expected, but it still remains to be seen how much Roethlisberger will have left in the tank in 2021. He looked to be wearing down physically at the end of the season and turned in a brutal performance in the playoff loss to the Browns.

As you can imagine, the reactions to Roethlisberger likely returning to Pittsburgh are a bit mixed.

Well, this is jarring:

When the #Steelers rush for 100, yards, Ben Roethlisberger is 106-20-1 (.839). When they don't, he's 50-54 (.481). Since 2018, he's 12-0-1 when his team gives him 100 rush yards, 9-11 when it doesn't. The man turns 39 in six days. Get him a run game. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) February 24, 2021

The Cavs won. Ben Roethlisberger is returning. Lindor said he dogged it last year. Yesterday was a pretty good day in Cleveland sports. — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) February 24, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger just making sure this guy is the next Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

Let's goooooooooooo! pic.twitter.com/ZSKCrZD4Gq — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) February 24, 2021

Shouldn't Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees just follow Philip Rivers into retirement and start preparing their Hall of Fame speeches? #NFL — Ron Clements (@Ron_Clements) February 24, 2021

Whether Ben Roethlisberger was coming back or not, I still don't necessarily think the Steelers should draft a quarterback if they are not moving up to get one. Top talent will be gone, and there aren't any of these developmental guys I really like this year. — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) February 24, 2021

AFC QBs better than Big Ben: Josh Allen

Lamar Jackson

Baker Mayfield

Ryan Tannehill

Justin Herbert

Deshaun Watson

Derek Carr

Patrick Mahomes QBs with potential to be better: Trevor Lawrence

Joe Burrow

Tua That's an uphill climb. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) February 24, 2021

Roethlisberger is only under contract for one more season, though his deal will have to be altered in some way to alleviate the heavy cap hit he’s currently carrying.

Pittsburgh finished last season 12-4, with Roethlisberger throwing for 3,803 yards and 33 touchdowns in 15 starts.