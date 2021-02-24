The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers’ Decision On Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers motions from the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving forward with Ben Roethlisberger in 2021. All that is left is to work out the contractual details.

“Ben Roethlisberger and I met yesterday morning and we had a productive meeting,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement this morning. “We were able to discuss a lot of things that relate to where we are and where we want to go. Ben assured me that he is committed to coming back to help us win, and I told Ben that we would like to have him back to help us win a championship.”

This is the outcome that most expected, but it still remains to be seen how much Roethlisberger will have left in the tank in 2021. He looked to be wearing down physically at the end of the season and turned in a brutal performance in the playoff loss to the Browns.

As you can imagine, the reactions to Roethlisberger likely returning to Pittsburgh are a bit mixed.

Roethlisberger is only under contract for one more season, though his deal will have to be altered in some way to alleviate the heavy cap hit he’s currently carrying.

Pittsburgh finished last season 12-4, with Roethlisberger throwing for 3,803 yards and 33 touchdowns in 15 starts.


