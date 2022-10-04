NFL World Reacts To Awkward Mitch Trubisky News

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second half in the game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Mitch Trubisky has been officially benched in Pittsburgh. On Tuesday, the Steelers listed Kenny Pickett as the No. 1 quarterback on their depth chart.

The Steelers replaced Trubisky with Pickett at halftime this past Sunday against the New York Jets. He finished the game with 120 passing yards, two rushing touchdowns and three interceptions.

Even though Trubisky has been benched, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has revealed that he'll still go out for the coin toss since he's one of the team's captains.

Let's just say fans believe this decision could create an awkward situation in Pittsburgh.

"Lol that's so sad," a fan tweeted. "Poor Mitch."



"Ugh," another fan responded. "That's great for morale. This season is sliding into the shitter fast."

"This is what is referred to as a participation trophy folks," a third fan wrote.

In four starts this season, Trubisky completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 653 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Time will tell if Pickett can give the Steelers the spark they're looking for on offense.