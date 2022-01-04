NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger waves to Steelers fans.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers waves to the crowd after his final game at Heinz Field where he defeated the Cleveland Browns 26-14 on January 03, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

If last night’s game against the Cleveland Browns was the final time that Ben Roethlisberger will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, it was a fitting way to go out.

The Steelers scratched and clawed their way to a crucial victory over the Browns, leaning on their pass rush and rookie tailback Najee Harris.

Following the win, Roethlisberger had a great comment about the final result.

“It’s funny because probably not the way you wanted it other than the win,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN. “And that’s all that really matters. And that’s been the story of my career: Not always pretty, but we find a way.”

Once the dust settled on the field, Roethlisberger waved goodbye to the crowd at Heinz Field. It was a moment that NFL fans will never forget.

“Watching Ben was bittersweet all season but damn isn’t this a crying moment,” one fan said.

“7 has really been the QB since I was 7,” another fan said. “Hell yeah I shed a tear.”

“Thank you for being the first quarterback I’ve ever know,” a third fan tweeted.

“My QB on Sundays for 18 seasons. Love this man, one of the best ever to do it. Gonna miss the gun slinging cowboy a lot. THANK YEW 7,” a fourth fan said.

The love is definitely mutual, as Roethlisberger showed his appreciation for the fans after the game.

“These fans and this place means so much to me and my family and always will,” Roethlisberger said. “I’ve always said they’re the best fans in all of sports, and I’ll stick by that until the day I die.”

Roethlisberger will certainly find his way in the Hall of Fame someday.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.