NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

If last night’s game against the Cleveland Browns was the final time that Ben Roethlisberger will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, it was a fitting way to go out.

The Steelers scratched and clawed their way to a crucial victory over the Browns, leaning on their pass rush and rookie tailback Najee Harris.

Following the win, Roethlisberger had a great comment about the final result.

“It’s funny because probably not the way you wanted it other than the win,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN. “And that’s all that really matters. And that’s been the story of my career: Not always pretty, but we find a way.”

Once the dust settled on the field, Roethlisberger waved goodbye to the crowd at Heinz Field. It was a moment that NFL fans will never forget.

Ben Roethlisberger says goodbye to Pittsburgh. What a scene. pic.twitter.com/z0ITNie2V9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 4, 2022

“Watching Ben was bittersweet all season but damn isn’t this a crying moment,” one fan said.

Watching Ben was bittersweet all season but damn isn’t this a crying moment https://t.co/pHxBoY3uyK — Angie Palms (@angie_palm) January 4, 2022

“7 has really been the QB since I was 7,” another fan said. “Hell yeah I shed a tear.”

7 has really been the QB since I was 7. Hell yeah I shed a tear. #ThankYou7 https://t.co/JJBx8g1wa4 — JD (@ohh_JD) January 4, 2022

“Thank you for being the first quarterback I’ve ever know,” a third fan tweeted.

thank you for being the first quarterback ive ever known. 💛🖤 https://t.co/5cNzOInpHo — N O M I (@naomijadeblack) January 4, 2022

“My QB on Sundays for 18 seasons. Love this man, one of the best ever to do it. Gonna miss the gun slinging cowboy a lot. THANK YEW 7,” a fourth fan said.

My QB on Sundays for 18 seasons. Love this man, one of the best ever to do it. Gonna miss the gun slinging cowboy a lot. THANK YEW 7 https://t.co/NQjVCbPjz8 — Tyler Hoffmann (@TyHoff1986) January 4, 2022

The love is definitely mutual, as Roethlisberger showed his appreciation for the fans after the game.

“These fans and this place means so much to me and my family and always will,” Roethlisberger said. “I’ve always said they’re the best fans in all of sports, and I’ll stick by that until the day I die.”

Roethlisberger will certainly find his way in the Hall of Fame someday.