On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram.

Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in Pittsburgh. Now, he’ll have the chance to showcase his skillset in Kansas City.

Source: The #Steelers are trading Melvin Ingram to the #Chiefs in exchange for a 6th round pick, — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021

NFL fans pointed out that Ingram actually could’ve joined the Chiefs prior to the start of the 2021 season.

“Ingram met with the Chiefs in the offseason but no deal ever came to fruition,” NFL analyst Ari Meirov said. “Now he’s finally headed to Kansas City. Deal is done for a 6th-round pick.”

Ingram met with the #Chiefs in the offseason but no deal ever came to fruition. Now he's finally headed to Kansas City. Deal is done for a 6th-round pick. https://t.co/CQuqyYz6g3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 2, 2021

As for the actual deal, it seems like the Steelers did well for themselves.

“Steelers reportedly turned down the Chiefs last week because they wanted Ingram in the NFC Pittsburgh then wins a big game and nevertheless makes the move,” Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus said. “Credit to them. Also Melvin Ingram ends up where he visited this offseason anyway, the longtime rival AFC West Chiefs.”

Steelers reportedly turned down the Chiefs last week because they wanted Ingram in the NFC Pittsburgh then wins a big game and nevertheless makes the move. Credit to them. Also Melvin Ingram ends up where he visited this offseason anyway, the longtime rival AFC West Chiefs https://t.co/B0K1RyP3AB — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) November 2, 2021

This isn’t a bad deal for the Chiefs, though. Ingram should give their pass rush a much-needed shot in the arm.

Believe it or not, Ingram has a better pressure rate this season than Frank Clark and Alex Okafor.

Ingram has had 18 pressures in 140 pass-rushing snaps this year so far (12.9%). His career pressure rate is 12.8% the #Chiefs edge players' pressure rates this year:

Clark 12.0% (after a five pressure night last night)

Danna 7.0%

Okafor 7.2% — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@PFF_Eric) November 2, 2021

The Chiefs have struggled on defense throughout this season. Ingram will certainly help their cause, but the front office may want to consider adding even more firepower to that unit.

The trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET this Tuesday.