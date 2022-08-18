NFL World Reacts To Concerning Cam Heyward News

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 19: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have suffered a huge blow to their defensive line during Thursday's practice.

According to multiple reports, All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron Heyward went down with an injury. He was able to slowly walk off the field under his own power.

Heyward has been such an integral part of Mike Tomlin's defense for so many years. The Ohio State product has earned Pro Bowl honors five times thus far in his career.

Steelers fans are understandably concerned about Heyward's injury.

Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot said it's a left leg injury for Heyward.

The severity of Heyward's injury is unknown at this time. The Steelers should know more about his injury after he undergoes a few tests.

Last season, Heyward had 89 combined tackles, 10 sacks and an interception.

Pittsburgh's coaching staff will anxiously wait for positive news on Heyward.