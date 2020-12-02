NFL World Reacts To Having Game On Wednesday Afternoon

The Baltimore Ravens’ troubling situation regarding COVID-19 forced the NFL to move their Thanksgiving showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers to the following Wednesday. It’s the first NFL game on a Wednesday since the 2012 season.

Baltimore is without multiple key starters this afternoon, which includes tight end Mark Andrews and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

It’s been a sloppy first quarter for the Ravens and Steelers, as each team has turned over the football twice thus far. However, the majority of NFL fans are just glad they have the opportunity to watch football on a Wednesday afternoon.

I can’t believe I’m watching NFL football at 12:52 on a Wednesday. — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) December 2, 2020

Who knows when we’ll ever see an NFL game played on a Wednesday again. It could happen again this season, or it might not happen for another decade.

The Steelers have looked out of sync on offense up to this point, but the defense has been dominant early against Robert Griffin III and the Ravens.

Joe Haden had a pick-six on the second possession of the game for the Ravens, giving the Steelers an early 6-0 lead. It didn’t last long though since the Ravens capitalized off a muffed punt by the Steelers inside their own 20-yard line.

Pittsburgh is heavily favored to win this afternoon, but anything can happen in a rivalry game. We’re just glad to see football being played in the middle of this week.