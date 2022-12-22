NFL World Reacts To Kenny Pickett Changing Equipment

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be sporting a new look for the final three weeks of the regular season.

After Pickett suffered a second concussion this season, doctors recommended that he wears a different helmet with additional padding in the back. The hope is that it'll protect him if he hits his head on the turf.

Pickett's new helmet will have a visor attached to it. The visor apparently offers more protection.

“The face mask gap is too wide,” Pickett said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I don’t know who designed this one, but it’s just a little too wide where a fist can literally go through it. I don’t wanna get punched in the face on Saturday, so I was like, ‘You know what, I’ll probably wear a visor, and we’ll be good to go.'”

Though it seems like Pickett is doing everything he can to be safe, NFL fans are still concerned about his well-being.

"He needs to retire from football, we cannot allow players to suffer damage like this," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "How many concussions in a season does it take to say it’s time for him to sit out the season."

The Steelers will face the Raiders this Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

Hopefully, Pickett avoids another head injury.