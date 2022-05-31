Kenny Pickett Highlight Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 24: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Monday, ESPN's SportsCenter aired a segment where they discussed the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback competition between Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. While Jeremy Fowler was discussing this position battle, an unfortunate video of Pickett was shown on screen.

For some reason, a clip of Pickett fumbling a snap was shown on TV. He managed to recover the snap, but it obviously didn't look like a clean operation.

There are plenty of NFL fans who find this video of Pickett amusing. Steelers fans, however, are questioning why ESPN would air this clip.

"Why would SportsCenter air this clip?" one fan asked.

Some fans don't believe this botched snap was Pickett's fault.

"Literally a terrible snap plus he recovered very quickly from that he did nothing wrong," a fan wrote.

This botched snap won't impact the Steelers' decision as to who'll be their starting quarterback. Head coach Mike Tomlin has made it known since late April that Pickett will have a chance to start Week 1.

"Yeah he certainly has a chance," Tomlin said. "... We felt he came ready made and hopefully that’s an asset to him being ready — if performance dictates."

Pickett will need to have a strong showing in training camp if he wants to become Pittsburgh's starter this fall.