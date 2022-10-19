NFL World Reacts To Kenny Pickett Practice News

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett participated in Wednesday's practice, a sign that he's on track to play this weekend against the Miami Dolphins.

Pickett was placed in concussion protocol after taking a tough hit from Devin White this past Sunday.

David Furones of the Sun Sentinel is baffled that Pickett is allowed to practice this week. After all, the Dolphins had to sit Teddy Bridgewater despite the fact that he didn't actually suffer a concussion.

As a result, Furones posted the following question on Twitter: "Can someone explain to me how Kenny Pickett was able to participate fully in practice on Wednesday while in concussion protocol from Sunday but Teddy Bridgewater, without a concussion and due to an alleged stumble, had to be limited until Friday last week?"

Countless fans believe the NFL should be held responsible for being inconsistent with its concussion protocol.

"Bias league if you ask me," one fan tweeted.

"Cause he doesn't play for the Dolphins," a second fan said.

"There is no real concussion protocol," another fan wrote.

The Dolphins have been without Tua Tagovailoa for two weeks due to a concussion. Ironically enough, he's expected to start this Sunday against the Steelers.

Of course, the Dolphins and Steelers had very different experiences with the league's concussion protocol.