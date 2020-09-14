The NFL world was greeted by two new, yet familiar voices during the Giants-Steelers Monday Night Football game. Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler left college football behind for the NFL Monday night.

Herbstreit and Fowler typically handle college football’s prime-time game of the week on ABC. But ESPN was in need of another broadcasting team Monday night considering it’s a MNF double-header.

Herbstreit and Fowler are being coined the Monday Night Football “B” team. The “A”team – consisting of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick – will handle tonight’s Broncos-Titans game.

Herbstreit and Fowler may be known as the “B” team, but they’re shining during their Monday Night Football debut. Football fans are loving the typical college football broadcasting team’s call of the Giants-Steelers game tonight.

The NFL community is sending in their reviews of Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler on tonight’s call. Take a look at what a few fans have had to say in the tweets below.

Believe it or not, this is the 1st time ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler have called an NFL game in their 25-year on-air partnership. They sound comfortable and confident calling #steelers at giants 'Monday Night Football' game. We'll see but they're off to a good start. — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) September 14, 2020

Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler are better than any MNF crew espn has had in years — Alex Washburn (@WASH_tubb) September 14, 2020

I’m completely here for Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit calling NFL games. — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) September 14, 2020

I already love Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, your normal ESPN broadcast crew for primetime college football games, on this #MNF broadcast. Wish it was more than just this one-time thing. — Rob Connett (@RobConnett1) September 14, 2020

ESPN has struggled to find adequate play-by-play announcers for NFL Monday games. But it’s safe to say Herbstreit and Fowler are drawing incredible reviews from football fans everywhere.

Unfortunately, this is only temporary. For now, this will be the last NFL game Herbstreit and Fowler call this season.