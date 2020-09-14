The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Folwer Announcing MNF Tonight

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The NFL world was greeted by two new, yet familiar voices during the Giants-Steelers Monday Night Football game. Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler left college football behind for the NFL Monday night.

Herbstreit and Fowler typically handle college football’s prime-time game of the week on ABC. But ESPN was in need of another broadcasting team Monday night considering it’s a MNF double-header.

Herbstreit and Fowler are being coined the Monday Night Football “B” team. The “A”team – consisting of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick – will handle tonight’s Broncos-Titans game.

Herbstreit and Fowler may be known as the “B” team, but they’re shining during their Monday Night Football debut. Football fans are loving the typical college football broadcasting team’s call of the Giants-Steelers game tonight.

The NFL community is sending in their reviews of Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler on tonight’s call. Take a look at what a few fans have had to say in the tweets below.

ESPN has struggled to find adequate play-by-play announcers for NFL Monday games. But it’s safe to say Herbstreit and Fowler are drawing incredible reviews from football fans everywhere.

Unfortunately, this is only temporary. For now, this will be the last NFL game Herbstreit and Fowler call this season.


