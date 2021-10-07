NFL World Reacts To Latest Ben Roethlisberger News

Amid a pretty underwhelming season from Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, speculation has emerged that the Steelers might consider benching their longtime starter. ESPN’s Adam Schefter addressed those rumors today.

Appearing on Get Up, Schefter reported that the Steelers are “never” going to bench Roethlisberger. He made it clear that under no circumstances will that ever happen.

“[The Steelers] are never going to bench Ben Roethlisberger. It’s never going to get to that,” Schefter said.

Some of Schefter’s fellow NFL analysts confirmed that his report matches what they know. NFL fans appear to be convinced that in doing so, the Steelers are now tanking for a better draft position. Others feel that the Steelers are simply in for a terrible year that makes the entire franchise reassess:

Yep. I got a 'heck no' when I asked about this recently. https://t.co/5OUPL0mQ5d — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 7, 2021

Steelers accepting the fact they’re tanking. Unexpected to say the least. https://t.co/1ufJvVwoc4 — Jack Cavanagh ↗️ (@javanagh87) October 7, 2021

Late-stage Eli Giants is what the Steelers are. Just lying to themselves about who their QB is now https://t.co/Ae0cTAOY1Y — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) October 7, 2021

He’s gonna go out way worse than Brees did somehow. https://t.co/GLQescHKyL — The Defense is cooked (@DAKTOCEEDEE) October 7, 2021

The Steelers are 1-3 and riding a three-game losing streak. And they’ve looked pretty ugly in some of those losses – especially on offense.

Through four games, the Steelers offense ranks in the bottom six, with Roethlisberger throwing four touchdowns with four picks. He’s fumbled the ball several times.

The Steelers now find themselves two games behind all of their AFC North rivals in the division title race. Their schedule doesn’t get much easier over the next few weeks either.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers ship is destined to go down though, it’s clear that Ben Roethlisberger will be going down with them.

Should the Steelers consider benching Roethlisberger if they continue to struggle?