The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the field.PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) points while looking at the the bench during the game on September 19, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turned a lot of heads during this Thursday’s press conference, telling reporters that “all signs” are pointing to this Sunday’s game being his final game at Heinz Field.

Roethlisberger hasn’t officially announced that he’s retiring at the end of the 2021 season, but this pretty much seals his fate.

Immediately after Roethlisberger made these comments on Thursday morning, Steelers fans rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts on the two-time Super Bowl champion’s career.

“This game has owning the browns one last time and killing their playoff times before riding off into the sunset written all over it,” one fan said.

“Damn this is it man.. I’m thankful to be attending to this game,” a Steelers fan tweeted. “Grew up watching Ben! Thank you, Ben Roethlisberger! Whole stadium has to be wearing number 7.”

“Im not too proud to say I’m not ready to say goodbye. I hate change. 7 is Pittsburgh to me,” another Steelers fan tweeted.

“Number 7, this is gonna be the hardest day of my life,” a third fan said. “Thank you.”

Roethlisberger has been an exceptional quarterback for over a decade. He’ll finish his NFL career with roughly 64,000 passing yards, over 400 touchdown passes and a pair of Super Bowl rings.

When the time comes, Roethlisberger’s name will most likely enter the Steeler’ Hall of Honor.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.