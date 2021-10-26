The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin’s Blunt Admission

A closeup of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin holding a challenge flag.

On Monday, Carson Palmer told Dan Patrick that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one of the frontrunners to land the USC job. One problem: why would Tomlin leave one of the best jobs in professional sports for a struggling college football program?

Tomlin shut down the USC job speculation in pretty epic fashion on Tuesday afternoon and reaffirmed his commitment to the Steelers.

“I don’t have time for that speculation. That’s a joke to me,” Tomlin said regarding the USC speculation. “I’ve of one of the best job in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? Never say never. But never. There’s not a booster with a big enough blank check.”

That’s about as strong a denial you’ll ever see. Tomlin’s not leaving Pittsburgh for USC. End of story.

This basically confirms what football fans have been saying about the Mike Tomlin-to-USC rumors. He’s not leaving perhaps the best job in football for a struggling USC program.

It looks like the rumors can be put to rest.

“He has one of the top jobs in the NFL,” a fan said on Twitter. “Hate to break it to USC fans but it would be a huge step down to go to college from the coaching job he’s in at Pittsburgh.”

“This is the greatest rumor denial of all time,” another said.

Football fans are all in agreement: Mike Tomlin’s the best.

Well, there you have it.

Props to Tomlin for shutting down the USC rumors in pretty epic fashion. He isn’t leaving Pittsburgh anytime soon.

