NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin’s Blunt Admission

On Monday, Carson Palmer told Dan Patrick that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one of the frontrunners to land the USC job. One problem: why would Tomlin leave one of the best jobs in professional sports for a struggling college football program?

Tomlin shut down the USC job speculation in pretty epic fashion on Tuesday afternoon and reaffirmed his commitment to the Steelers.

“I don’t have time for that speculation. That’s a joke to me,” Tomlin said regarding the USC speculation. “I’ve of one of the best job in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? Never say never. But never. There’s not a booster with a big enough blank check.”

That’s about as strong a denial you’ll ever see. Tomlin’s not leaving Pittsburgh for USC. End of story.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin swiftly rejects any speculation he’d be a candidate for the USC job. “Never say next, but never.” pic.twitter.com/EiP1spB4jc — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 26, 2021

This basically confirms what football fans have been saying about the Mike Tomlin-to-USC rumors. He’s not leaving perhaps the best job in football for a struggling USC program.

It looks like the rumors can be put to rest.

“He has one of the top jobs in the NFL,” a fan said on Twitter. “Hate to break it to USC fans but it would be a huge step down to go to college from the coaching job he’s in at Pittsburgh.”

“This is the greatest rumor denial of all time,” another said. Football fans are all in agreement: Mike Tomlin’s the best. Amazing quote — Tomlin thrives off coaching among the best players in the world. College would be a drop-off in quality for him. https://t.co/4jksoKUDs2 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 26, 2021 Seriously, willingly leaving an NFL head coaching gig to take a job where you have to recruit makes … no sense https://t.co/PhxzcBTeVV — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) October 26, 2021