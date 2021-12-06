The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin’s Honest Admission

A closeup of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin holding a challenge flag.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wasn’t surprised in the slightest when John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens went for two on Sunday night.

The Ravens weren’t interested in playing for overtime. After scoring a touchdown to pull within one, Harbaugh kept the offense on the field to go for two and win the game. Was Tomlin surprised? Not at all.

The Steelers head coach admitted he wasn’t surprised because of how the Ravens employ analytics. Analytics told the Harbaugh and the Ravens going for two was the right option, so they went for it. The conversion, of course, proved unsuccessful and the Steelers won the game.

“They aggressively play analytics, so from that standpoint, they’re predictable,” Tomlin said. 

Classic Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers head coach isn’t afraid to tell the truth. It’s a big reason why NFL fans love him.

“I’ve seen more Mike Tomlin press conferences this year than all past seasons combined and he is prolly the most articulated coach in the NFL. Also he can be brutal in a not so direct way and I love it,” one NFL fan said.

“Mike is right,” another fan commented. “Anybody can crunch some numbers to come to a decision on what they should do. But can you make fundamentally sound football decisions?”

Take a look at what others are saying about Mike Tomlin’s comment on the Ravens’ two-point conversion attempt.

Say what you want about Mike Tomlin, but he knew what was coming when the Ravens came within a point of tying the Steelers on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh is somehow still alive in the race for the AFC North.

