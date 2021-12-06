NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin’s Honest Admission

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wasn’t surprised in the slightest when John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens went for two on Sunday night.

The Ravens weren’t interested in playing for overtime. After scoring a touchdown to pull within one, Harbaugh kept the offense on the field to go for two and win the game. Was Tomlin surprised? Not at all.

The Steelers head coach admitted he wasn’t surprised because of how the Ravens employ analytics. Analytics told the Harbaugh and the Ravens going for two was the right option, so they went for it. The conversion, of course, proved unsuccessful and the Steelers won the game.

“They aggressively play analytics, so from that standpoint, they’re predictable,” Tomlin said. Mike Tomlin on the Ravens using analytics: “they aggressively play analytics, so from that standpoint, they’re predictable” pic.twitter.com/ndCDL5vTnx — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 6, 2021