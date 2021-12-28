NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin’s Honest Admission Tuesday

During this Tuesday’s media session, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the team’s offensive play-calling through Week 16 of the regular season.

Although the Steelers’ offense has struggled, Tomlin gave offensive coordinator Matt Canada a vote of confidence this afternoon.

“I have no reservations about his play-calling,” Tomlin told reporters, via Bob Pompeani of KDKA TV.

This comment from Tomlin led to a plethora of different reactions from Steelers fans on social media.

“Of course he would say that,” one fan tweeted. “None of his players would call him out either. Matt’s playbook just doesn’t work in the NFL.”

“I mean do y’all want him to just go ‘man he is so trash,'” another fan said.

“Hopefully this is just coach speak, otherwise I’d really like to see what Tomlin sees because Canada and his play selections have arguably been the worst part of what has been a bad team,” a third fan said.

The Steelers’ offense currently ranks 22nd in scoring, averaging 20.1 points per game.

Some of the Steelers’ issues are due to the inexperience on their offensive line. Others are result of them being limited at quarterback.

All that being said, the Steelers need to take a serious look at their coaching staff in the offseason. If Canada isn’t the right coach to call their offense, they’ll need to bring in a new, innovative mind.