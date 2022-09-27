NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Major Injury News

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had an unfortunate update to share on All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick this Tuesday.

Tomlin announced that Fitzpatrick is in concussion protocol. He was assessed after the Steelers' loss to the Cleveland Browns last Thursday.

With a home game coming up against the New York Jets, it's worth monitoring Fitzpatrick's status for Week 4.

Of course, Steelers fans are not thrilled about this update on Fitzpatrick.

"Oh no," a Steelers fan said.

Jets fans, meanwhile, believes there's no excuse for their team to lose against an injury-riddled Steelers squad.

"If this team loses to a Steelers team that is starting Trubisky and is without Watt and Minkah I STG," a Jets fan tweeted.

The Steelers are already missing T.J. Watt on defense. Losing Fitzpatrick for even just a week would really hurt.

In three games this season, Fitzpatrick has 24 combined tackles, two interceptions and two pass deflections.

The Steelers should provide a new update on Fitzpatrick later this week.