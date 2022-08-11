NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Quarterback Decision

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't officially named their starting quarterback for Week 1, but Mike Tomlin has announced a starter for their preseason opener.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Tomlin revealed that Mitch Trubisky will start this Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Steelers signed Trubisky to a two-year, $14.2 million contract this offseason. The hope is that he could revitalize his career in the Steel City.

Trubisky isn't the only notable name in Pittsburgh's quarterback room. Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett have also been competing for the starting gig.

Nonetheless, it sounds like the NFL world is excited to watch Trubisky start for the Steelers this weekend.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently reported that Trubisky will most likely be the Week 1 starter in Pittsburgh.

"Mitch Trubisky has taken almost all of the first-team reps, maybe all of the first-team reps," Rapoport said. "... When the season starts, it's almost certainly going to be Mitch Trubisky in there."

Trubisky, who spent the 2021 season as the backup quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, will need to play well this season if he wants to fend off Rudolph and Pickett.

The Steelers' preseason opener against the Seahawks will kick off at 7 p.m. ET.