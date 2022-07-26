NFL World Reacts To Minkah Fitzpatrick Bike Injury News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 08: Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a 24-19 win against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick can now say he has something in common with President Joe Biden.

Mike Tomlin revealed this Tuesday that Fitzpatrick recently fell off his bike and suffered a wrist injury.

It's not believed to be anything serious. However, Fitzpatrick will start training camp on the PUP list.

"#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick fell off a bike and injured his wrist. Team doesn't believe it's anything serious but he will begin camp on the non-football injury list," said Ari Meirov.

Fans are having some fun comparing Fitzpatrick to Biden.

The U.S. President, of course, recently fell off his bike during a recent ride in Deleware.

"My boy just trying to be like the POTUS lmfao," one fan wrote.

"The amount of Biden bike tweets under this lol," another fan replied.

One fan couldn't help but include a gif of when Biden fell off his bike.

"BREAKING: We have received exclusive footage of #Steelers Minkah Fitzpatrick falling off his bike:"

Well played.

In all seriousness, hopefully Fitzpatrick gets healthy soon.