NFL World Reacts To Minkah Fitzpatrick's Postgame News

The New York Jets beat the Steelers today, and that's not sitting well with Pittsburgh star Minkah Fitzpatrick.

After the 24-20 loss, in which the Jets scored the game's final 14 points, Fitzpatrick took a jab at Gang Green in the postgame media availability.

“It’s frustrating losing to people that you know that you’re better than, more talented than," he said, via Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News. "Especially when you have the team that we have…I think we are way better than what we’ve been putting on display.”

This is astonishingly candid--and incredibly lame--on Fitzpatrick's part. Not shockingly, Jets fans are letting him have it in the comments.

Minkah is a bona fide star, but he might have to face a harsh reality here. Yes, the Jets have been bad in recent years, but they honestly might be better than the Steelers in 2022.

We're not just saying that because of today's result, either. The Steelers are a team with an abysmal offense, quarterback issues and a defense that isn't performing up to expectations.

It's not that crazy to say the Jets are better than them, even if New York isn't a top-flight team by any means.