NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Dwayne Haskins News

A concerning report about Steelers’ third-string quarterback Dwayne Haskins surfaced on Monday morning.

With Ben Roethlisberger out of the lineup on Sunday, backup Mason Rudolph got the start. He couldn’t even lead the Steelers to a win over the still winless Detroit Lions, finishing in a 16-16 tie.

Rudolph’s performance called into question Mike Tomlin‘s decision to stick with the backup instead of giving third-stringer Dwayne Haskins a shot. We may now know why.

According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, Haskins wasn’t focused ahead of the Steelers-Lions game. He was on his phone a ton and threw “lousy” pregame passes.

“Mason Rudolph has had 4 years to show who he is. Dwayne Haskins, ostensibly one play from his 1st game action yesterday, spent warm-ups throwing lousy passes & checking his phone,” Kinkhabwala reports. “Ben Roethlisberger may not be who he once was, but there’s a reason he’s your QB, #Steelers fans.”

Well, we now know why Mike Tomlin prefers Mason Rudolph over Dwayne Haskins.

It’s a shame Haskins didn’t take pregame warm-ups more seriously on Sunday afternoon. He might have actually gotten some playing time considering how poorly Rudolph played.

NFL fans are pretty disappointed in Haskins.

Others think Kinkhabwala’s report is being a bit overblown.

Most players check their phones during pregame to either change songs or check good-luck texts.

Regardless of how you may perceive the latest Dwayne Haskins news, character concerns are nothing new.

Haskins has always had the talent to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. But his commitment to the game has to be called into question.

Tomlin’s decision to stick with Rudolph over Haskins tells us everything we need to know about the third-stringer at this point.