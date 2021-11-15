NFL World Reacts To Monday’s T.J. Watt News

As if failing to beat the winless Detroit Lions this past week wasn’t frustrating enough for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they saw star pass rusher T.J. Watt leave the game early with an injury. And the news about him on Monday isn’t promising.

On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Watt is expected to miss time with knee and hip injuries. There’s no firm timetable on his return as of writing.

The Steelers defense managed to keep the Lions from scoring after Watt was injured, but it wasn’t enough. That game ended in a 16-16 tie – keeping them from taking a lead in the super-tight AFC North title race.

Steelers fans are understandably distraught over news of Watt’s injury. Watt has been the heart of the team’s defense for several years now and the schedule isn’t getting any easier:

He can have my leg https://t.co/iqwes2GELZ — Britt (@BrittneeEdgar) November 15, 2021

Not an ideal start to Monday. Things might get ugly. 😬 https://t.co/vlMfmH88CY — Sam Kieckhafer (@sam_kieckhafer) November 15, 2021

Well boys it was nice while it lasted https://t.co/nB3VOLNbvh — Brandon✨ (@brandonb329) November 15, 2021

T.J. Watt has 12.5 sacks in eight games and leads the NFL in tackles for loss with 13. He was on pace for career highs in nearly all categories even after missing Week 3 with a different injury.

Knowing Watt, he’ll make a full recovery and be back to his elite pass rushing ways in no time. But in the interim, the Steelers’ pass rush could take a big dip.

Only four other Steelers players have more than one sack this season – and all of their other pass rushers combined barely have more sacks than Watt.

With big games against the Chargers, Ravens and Bengals closing out this month, things could get rough.

When will we see T.J. Watt take the field again?