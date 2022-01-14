NFL World Reacts To Najee Harris’ “Underdog” Comment

Add Steelers running back Najee Harris to the list of players who don’t care about being a big underdog.

The Steelers are currently 12.5 pups to the Chiefs on many sports betting websites and the line has hardly moved throughout the week.

When Harris was asked about this by the media on Friday afternoon, he gave quite the response.

Najee Harris doesn't really care about what people are saying on the outside or about the underdog mentality "I really don't give a hell with any of that shit." Fridays with Najee continue to be undefeated. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 14, 2022

Earlier in the week, Ben Roethlisberger also didn’t mince words when he played some minds games with the Chiefs.

“We’re probably 20 point underdogs and we’re going to the #1 team,” Roethlisberger said. “I know they’re not the #1 seed but they’ve won the AFC the last two years and are arguably the best team in football. We don’t have a chance. So let’s just go in and have fun.”

The NFL world on social media loved what Harris said as the game is just a couple of days away.

Harris is currently listed as questionable with an elbow injury, but all signs point to him playing on Sunday.

He was a full participant in Friday’s practice after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Pittsburgh may also be getting back JuJu Smith-Schuster as he’s missed the last three months with a shoulder injury. He would be a big-time addition to both the passing and running game.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.