NFL World Reacts To Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Rumors

The NFL trade deadline is just over a week away and a few interesting names are being floated in rumors. One of them is a fairly new member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Early today, NFL insider Ian Rapoport identified Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram as a possible trade candidate. Ingram joined the Steelers back in July after spending his first nine NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ingram has played in each of Pittsburgh’s first six games. He has 10 tackles, six QB hits, 1.0 sacks and one pass defended as more of a rotational linebacker. His one start came in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Steelers fans and general NFL fans are a bit mixed on whether this is a good idea or not. But for the most part, people seem surprised that his potential departure is happening this early:

Considering his lack of playing time and low remaining base salary, @RapSheet suggests #Steelers OLB Melvin Ingram might be on the trade block. Seems reasonable, not sure PIT would do it without it being an opportunity Ingram would want. — Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) October 24, 2021

Me with my Melvin Ingram jersey that I just bought 👁👄👁 https://t.co/oCB1cEBluJ — Mads (@mahieemahiee) October 24, 2021

Melvin Ingram already 💀💀 https://t.co/JvJWsnfWvj — Owehs Burner (@SportsTake8) October 24, 2021

Melvin Ingram, the guy supposedly better than Jadeveon Clowney is now on the trade block.. Shocker #Browns https://t.co/PR26V4MgaQ — Cleveland Browns (@logansnfl) October 24, 2021

As a member of the Chargers, Melvin Ingram was a force to be reckoned with at pass rusher. Between 2015 and 2019 he had 43.0 sacks in 77 games, with 92 QB hits, 10 forced fumbles, 20 passes defended, six fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

But after an injury-shortened 2020 season, Ingram was let go in free agency. At his age and coming off a knee injury, the market just wasn’t there for him until the middle of the summer.

However, he has shown that he’s still got something left. If the Steelers are as ready to rebuild as some people think they are, trading Ingram might be a move worth making.

Will Melvin Ingram finish the season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, or will the trade rumors prove true?