NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night.

Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz Field, but this news makes a significant impact on the pregame outlook.

Earlier this season, Roethlisberger informed the media that he had been vaccinated. This is the Steelers’ first issue with the COVID-19 virus all season.

Next up on the QB depth chart is third-year backup Mason Rudolph. Behind him is former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate news.

Roethlisberger has the Steelers off to a 5-3 start to the 2021 season. With the veteran QB unable to lead the team under center, Pittsburgh’s aerial attack will likely take a major hit — meaning another big-time game from rookie running back Najee Harris could be on the way.

Mason Rudolph, who started just one game in 2020, has yet to take the field in 2021.

Tomorrow’s game in Pittsburgh will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.

