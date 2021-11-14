NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night.

Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz Field, but this news makes a significant impact on the pregame outlook.

Earlier this season, Roethlisberger informed the media that he had been vaccinated. This is the Steelers’ first issue with the COVID-19 virus all season.

Next up on the QB depth chart is third-year backup Mason Rudolph. Behind him is former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate news.

The Steelers will be without Ben Roethlisberger for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. #NFL pic.twitter.com/YZHiUSQPRA — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 14, 2021

well then FWIW, Ben has said he's vaccinated. Steelers 1st covid situation of the season — and it's the starting QB https://t.co/qK68ZXDGDK — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 14, 2021

Apparently Rudolph gonna start. Believe it’s gonna be a big Najee game https://t.co/TJLndPIYL0 — Troy King (@TKingMode) November 14, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger is OUT tomorrow and is on the COVID-19 list. Ready, Rudolph? #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/jzCfyaq004 — Andrew Havranek (@Andrew_Havranek) November 14, 2021

run don’t walk to place bets on DET https://t.co/jANuD5yKC6 — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) November 14, 2021

Terry Bradshaw could come out of retirement and they’d still beat the Lions https://t.co/ZsVhlwzzMf — Matt Vautour (@MattVautour424) November 14, 2021

Roethlisberger has the Steelers off to a 5-3 start to the 2021 season. With the veteran QB unable to lead the team under center, Pittsburgh’s aerial attack will likely take a major hit — meaning another big-time game from rookie running back Najee Harris could be on the way.

Mason Rudolph, who started just one game in 2020, has yet to take the field in 2021.

Tomorrow’s game in Pittsburgh will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.