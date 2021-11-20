NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Exactly a week ago today, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned they would be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a game against the Detroit Lions.

Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team and later tested positive for COVID-19. Although he’s vaccinated, he didn’t have enough time to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to clear protocols.

Earlier this week it seemed like he wouldn’t be playing in this weekend’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. NFL insider Jay Glazer expressed some pessimism that Big Ben would clear protocol in time.

““[Ben] is vaccinated,” Glazer stated. “So he in order for him to comeback he needs two negative tests in a row. That normally doesn’t happen within 10 days. So I don’t see him coming back next week either.”

However, Steelers PR man Burt Lauten said this morning that Big Ben passed the required protocol. He’ll fly separately from the team to Los Angeles.

“Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger will be activated to the team’s 53-man roster after passing the NFL’s required COVID-19 protocols,” Lauten said. “He will fly separate this afternoon from the team’s charter plane to Los Angeles with the expectation of starting Sunday night vs the Chargers.”

Steelers fans couldn’t help but get excited by the news.

Let’s Go. Big Ben to the rescue. No practice Ben=best version of Ben. https://t.co/A5IlYXmM7d — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) November 20, 2021

The Steelers reportedly prepared an offensive gameplan for Mason Rudolph just in case. Pittsburgh has to hope that won’t be necessary.

Even if Big Ben returns, the Steelers will be severely short-handed on Sunday night. Star pass rusher T.J. Watt, corner Joe Haden and starting offensive guard Kevin Dotson are all out.

Can Big Ben carry a beat up roster to a win over the Chargers in Los Angeles?