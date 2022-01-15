NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s JuJu Smith-Schuster News

The Steelers got some unexpected news on Saturday afternoon on JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The receiver is expected to play on Sunday against the Chiefs after suffering a shoulder injury in October. It was supposed to be season-ending but he ended up healing a lot quicker than anticipated.

Smith-Schuster started practicing on Thursday and also practiced on Friday before announcing that he’s back via Twitter.

God answered my prayers & I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected. I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive. Steelers Nation, #HereWeGo! pic.twitter.com/SdAKl3SrYx — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 15, 2022

Even if Smith-Schuster plays just 10 snaps, having him back out there is gigantic for the Steelers. They feed off his energy and it also makes them deeper at the receiver position.

Before he got hurt, Smith-Schuster had 129 yards and no touchdowns on 15 receptions.

The NFL world is stunned but also ecstatic that he’s able to come back for this game.

Glad you get a chance to play this season 🤙🏽 https://t.co/cwlFww3IjR — 𝕃𝕠𝕣𝕕ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕖𝕗ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕒 (@JordanTribe_) January 15, 2022

JuJu is a go for Sunday night https://t.co/E6h2kDGwNF — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) January 15, 2022

So happy I get to see him in a Steeler jersey at least 1 last time! https://t.co/hiSGGT8YPG — Ben Goatlisberger (@BenGoatlisBurg) January 15, 2022

What a player. Hope all those that questioned his dedication are crawling back to their holes. https://t.co/fyiA4SppDr — Bluenose (@SeanRobinson09) January 15, 2022

Never want to hear another word questioning JuJu’s love for football and the Steelers. https://t.co/B9AnddsjGh — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) January 15, 2022

The Steelers are double-digit underdogs going into this game, but they don’t seem to care, especially after the Najee Harris and Ben Roethlisberger comments from earlier this week.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.