NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s JuJu Smith-Schuster News

JuJu Smith-Schuster on the field for the Steelers.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Steelers won 27-3. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Steelers got some unexpected news on Saturday afternoon on JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The receiver is expected to play on Sunday against the Chiefs after suffering a shoulder injury in October. It was supposed to be season-ending but he ended up healing a lot quicker than anticipated.

Smith-Schuster started practicing on Thursday and also practiced on Friday before announcing that he’s back via Twitter.

Even if Smith-Schuster plays just 10 snaps, having him back out there is gigantic for the Steelers. They feed off his energy and it also makes them deeper at the receiver position.

Before he got hurt, Smith-Schuster had 129 yards and no touchdowns on 15 receptions.

The NFL world is stunned but also ecstatic that he’s able to come back for this game.

The Steelers are double-digit underdogs going into this game, but they don’t seem to care, especially after the Najee Harris and Ben Roethlisberger comments from earlier this week.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.