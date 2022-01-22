NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Steelers Coaching News

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking for a defensive coordinator this offseason.

Keith Butler has officially retired and announced the decision on Saturday afternoon.

Butler took over for Dick Lebeau in January of 2015 after he departed the organization.

Butler has been with the Steelers since 2003 and coached the linebackers until that year when he was promoted to defensive coordinator.

During his time running the defense, the Steelers led or tied for the lead in sacks for the last five years. Butler also oversaw the development of Lamarr Woodley, James Harrison, Larry Foote, Ryan Shazier, Lawrence Timmons, Bud Dupree, and now T.J. Watt.

The NFL world gave Butler nothing but praise while also giving some replacement options on social media.

He was a fantastic LB coach. He molded some great ones to help carry on the Steelers tradition. Important figure on those SB 40 & 43 teams. Thanks for 19 years of service and enjoy retirement, “Buts”! https://t.co/IAp6529mif — john walker iv (@realjohnwalker) January 22, 2022

I know the Steelers are just going to promote Teryl Austin..but it would be really cool if they brought Fangio in. Regardless, Keith raised Joey Porter, James Harrison, Lamar Woodley, Lawrence Timmons, Ryan Shazier, and TJ Watt. That’s a hell of a resume. Enjoy retirement Keith🤝 https://t.co/DK9MShf7nG — Jordan Banyas (@BananyasSplit) January 22, 2022

Say what you will about Keith Butler, but he was good at his job. Had his flaws for sure and I’ve been vocal about them, but he was a great linebackers coach and was tasked with filling the shoes of Dick LeBeau. Also gonna miss seeing him at training camp. Enjoy retirement. https://t.co/uaTCOcTGY4 — Troy (@Troy_Rolan12) January 22, 2022

I'm not at all saying this will happen and I'm highly skeptical it would, but it sure would make for an interesting storyline if Wink Martindale winds up in Pittsburgh. https://t.co/3Ht6EKX1Ng — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 22, 2022

I had my clear issues with him as a DC, especially in the early years, but Butler is a rock solid dude. Great LBs coach who molded some household names. Harrison, Woodley, Timmons, among many others. Always respected Butler's loyalty to the Steelers while waiting to become DC. https://t.co/ozOh7AUyNg — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 22, 2022

Thank Yew Keith https://t.co/SjxoKhLaHu — Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) January 22, 2022

Two DC openings in the AFC North. https://t.co/9CMfEuFPJq — 🎙️🏈Brodie Sports Talk🏈🎙️ (@BrodieTalk) January 22, 2022

Teryl Austin looks to be the favorite from inside the organization to replace Butler at this time. With that said, the Steelers could always go outside the organization to find his replacement, though that may be unlikely.