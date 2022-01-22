The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Steelers Coaching News

A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sitting on the field.CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking for a defensive coordinator this offseason.

Keith Butler has officially retired and announced the decision on Saturday afternoon.

Butler took over for Dick Lebeau in January of 2015 after he departed the organization.

Butler has been with the Steelers since 2003 and coached the linebackers until that year when he was promoted to defensive coordinator.

During his time running the defense, the Steelers led or tied for the lead in sacks for the last five years. Butler also oversaw the development of Lamarr Woodley, James Harrison, Larry Foote, Ryan Shazier, Lawrence Timmons, Bud Dupree, and now T.J. Watt.

The NFL world gave Butler nothing but praise while also giving some replacement options on social media.

Teryl Austin looks to be the favorite from inside the organization to replace Butler at this time. With that said, the Steelers could always go outside the organization to find his replacement, though that may be unlikely.

