"Bad Blood" Between Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers: Fans React

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers motions from the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Did the Pittsburgh Steelers' relationship with Ben Roethlisberger end on poor terms? It certainly sounds that way.

Earlier this week, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette held a rookie minicamp chat to discuss a plethora of topics regarding the Steelers. One question asked if there was "bad blood" between Roethlisberger and the Steelers over how his career ended.

Dulac responded, "I would say it's very very safe to assume that."

It's possible Roethlisberger felt like he was forced into retirement. That being said, the Steelers' fan base believes it was time for him to hang up his cleats.

"Love Ben and all he did. It was his time to retire, whether it was truly his choice or the organizations, it was time," a Steelers fan tweeted. "I know our line was not the greatest the late few seasons, however, he looked like a statue back there. In his younger days he could be that statue but not now."

"Not concerned," another Steelers fan wrote. "He’ll get over it at some point just like Polamalu did with his situation."

As you'd expect, there are some fans who are just over this entire situation.

Roethlisberger had a remarkable career in Pittsburgh, throwing for over 64,000 yards and winning two Super Bowls.

Hopefully, Roethlisberger and the Steelers can come to their senses soon enough.