NFL World Reacts To Steelers’, Big Ben’s 1st Half Performance

There is no other way to say it–tonight’s first half has been an absolute disaster for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger.

On the road against the 2-10-1 Cincinnati Bengals, who are starting Ryan Finley at quarterback, the Steelers find themselves trailing 17-0 at halftime. Roethlisberger is 7-for-16 passing for 19 yards and an interception.

The aging QB also lost a fumble, as did wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Overall, Big Ben isn’t doing anything to disprove the notion that he is totally washed.

Around the NFL universe, many are wondering if this is the end for Roethlisberger, and if the Steelers, who started 11-0 before losing two straight, might be entering a free fall.

I’m old enough to remember when the Steelers were the last undefeated team in the NFL. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 22, 2020

Given the quarterback who is playing, would this be worse than the Rams losing to the Jets? — Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) December 22, 2020

Are the Steelers serious? — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) December 22, 2020

Good Lord. I’ve been complaining about my @steelers for weeks. But when it comes to Big Ben, I don’t think I’ve ever seen him look this bad. Good gawd he looks awful in this first half. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 22, 2020

Was there really a conversation about the Steelers going 16-0?! I’m not sure they’re going to win another game this season. — Jim Rome (@jimrome) December 22, 2020

I've covered every one of Ben Roethlisberger's games in his career. This is the worst I've ever seen him play. By far. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) December 22, 2020

The segment of Steelers fans who want to fire Mike Tomlin every year are about to come out of hibernation. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 22, 2020

Not sure anyone can be defending Ben at this point. #Steelers — David Todd (@DavidMTodd) December 22, 2020

This Steelers-Bengals game is like watching a younger brother realize he can beat up the older brother — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) December 22, 2020

#Steelers won’t win a playoff game and will be in the offseason purgatory #Giants and #Chargers know all too well with Ben Roethlisberger — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) December 22, 2020

The one positive for the Steelers right now is that there are still 30 minutes left to play. They have to get it together fast, but still have time to turn this around.

If they can’t, the media cycle will be vicious over the next few days.

The second half of Steelers-Bengals will begin shortly on ESPN.