NFL World Reacts To Steelers’, Big Ben’s 1st Half Performance

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday Night Football.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers enters the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

There is no other way to say it–tonight’s first half has been an absolute disaster for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger.

On the road against the 2-10-1 Cincinnati Bengals, who are starting Ryan Finley at quarterback, the Steelers find themselves trailing 17-0 at halftime. Roethlisberger is 7-for-16 passing for 19 yards and an interception.

The aging QB also lost a fumble, as did wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Overall, Big Ben isn’t doing anything to disprove the notion that he is totally washed.

Around the NFL universe, many are wondering if this is the end for Roethlisberger, and if the Steelers, who started 11-0 before losing two straight, might be entering a free fall.

The one positive for the Steelers right now is that there are still 30 minutes left to play. They have to get it together fast, but still have time to turn this around.

If they can’t, the media cycle will be vicious over the next few days.

The second half of Steelers-Bengals will begin shortly on ESPN.


