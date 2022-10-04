NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Depth Chart News

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field for warm ups before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers benched Mitch Trubisky in favor of Kenny Pickett during their Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets. Mike Tomlin was hoping the rookie would give his offense a spark.

"I thought we needed a spark," Tomlin said when asked about putting Pickett in the game.

Pickett experienced plenty of ups and downs in his regular-season debut, completing 10-of-13 pass attempts for 120 yards with three interceptions. He had 15 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

On Tuesday, the Steelers officially announced that Pickett will be their starting quarterback moving forward.

For the most part, Pittsburgh's fan base is pleased with this decision.

"As expected, it's now Pickett's team," one person said.

"The Kenny Pickett era has begun," a second person tweeted.

"About damn time," another person wrote.

The Steelers selected Pickett with the 20th overall pick in this year's draft. In the preseason, he completed 29-of-36 pass attempts for 261 yards and three touchdowns.

Pickett was exceptional during his final season of college football. He had 4,319 passing yards, 241 rushing yards and 47 total touchdowns.

There'll be plenty of eyes on Pickett when the Steelers face the Buffalo Bills this weekend.