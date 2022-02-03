The 2022 NFL Draft is still a few months away, but there’s already a certain rumor involving the Pittsburgh Steelers that’s gaining momentum.

According to Thor Nystrom of NBC Sports EDGE, the Steelers prefer Liberty quarterback Malik Willis to Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett. Both quarterbacks are in Mobile this week for the Senior Bowl.

Some analysts are calling the Steelers’ interest in Willis the “worst-kept secret” at the Senior Bowl.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright had a telling response to Nystrom’s report, tweeting “Gonna have to significantly trade up.”

Gonna have to significantly trade up. https://t.co/5KlYqYurYi — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 3, 2022

Willis is having a productive week at the Senior Bowl. If his draft stock is on the rise, the Steelers probably won’t be able to select him with the 20th overall pick.

Though there’s no guarantee Willis will end up on the Steelers, NFL fans appear to be on board with this potential pairing.

“Upside over floor I’m glad Mike Tomlin sees it,” one fan tweeted.

Upside over floor I’m glad Mike Tomlin sees it https://t.co/AsZlAH9rgf — Breakemdown (@pettyhardaway30) February 3, 2022

“Can somebody confirm that this is true? I hope it is, but it would definitely be a surprise to me,” another fan said.

Can somebody confirm that this is true? I hope it is, but it would definitely be a surprise to me. https://t.co/mibInSuNh1 — Andrew Wilbar (@Andrew_Wilbar) February 3, 2022

Following the Steelers’ playoff loss this year, Tomlin made it clear that he wants his next quarterback to be mobile.

“Man, quarterback mobility is valued,” Tomlin said, per NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano.

It’s safe to say Willis would check off that box for the Steelers.